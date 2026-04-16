Creative Spring Social – Trailblazers Home Ed 🌿

This ticket grants entry to our Creative Spring Social 🌿

Join us for a relaxed session where children can play, create, and socialise, while parents enjoy a welcoming space to unwind.

👧 Ages 5+

👶 Younger siblings are welcome if accompanying an older child, however a ticket is required for each child attending

📅 Monday 20th April

⏰ 11:30am – 1:30pm

📍 Freer Centre, LE18 1HQ

🎲 Please bring a toy or game from home

We look forward to welcoming you 🌸