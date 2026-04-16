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Hubb Leicestershire

About this event

Creative Spring Social – Trailblazers Home Ed 🌿

Wigston Fields Community Centre

242 Leicester Rd, Wigston LE18 1HQ, UK

General Admission
£2

This ticket grants entry to our Creative Spring Social 🌿

Join us for a relaxed session where children can play, create, and socialise, while parents enjoy a welcoming space to unwind.

👧 Ages 5+
👶 Younger siblings are welcome if accompanying an older child, however a ticket is required for each child attending

📅 Monday 20th April
⏰ 11:30am – 1:30pm
📍 Freer Centre, LE18 1HQ
🎲 Please bring a toy or game from home

We look forward to welcoming you 🌸

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