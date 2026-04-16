Creative Spring Social – Trailblazers Home Ed 🌿

About this event
This ticket grants entry to our Creative Spring Social 🌿
Join us for a relaxed session where children can play, create, and socialise, while parents enjoy a welcoming space to unwind.
👧 Ages 5+
👶 Younger siblings are welcome if accompanying an older child, however a ticket is required for each child attending
📅 Monday 20th April
⏰ 11:30am – 1:30pm
📍 Freer Centre, LE18 1HQ
🎲 Please bring a toy or game from home
We look forward to welcoming you 🌸
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!