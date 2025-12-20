Halifax Friendly FC Shop

Footy 4 All CIC

HFFC Player Rucksack
£36

Carry your kit in style with the official Halifax Friendly FC Player Rucksack, built from the trusted Stanno Squad Backpack design.

This premium rucksack is custom-embroidered with our club crest and your choice of player initials, making it the perfect companion for training, matchdays, or everyday use.


Featuring:


A spacious main compartment for all your training gear


Separate shoe and laptop compartments for easy organisation


Padded adjustable shoulder straps for all-day comfort


Durable SBS zippers and a dirt-resistant base for long-lasting quality


Dimensions: 55 x 32 x 20 cm (H x W x D)

Colour: Black

Brand: Stanno

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!