Halifax Friendly FC Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Halifax Friendly FC Player Rucksack – £36
Carry your kit in style with the official Halifax Friendly FC Player Rucksack, built from the trusted Stanno Squad Backpack design.
This premium rucksack is custom-embroidered with our club crest and your choice of player initials, making it the perfect companion for training, matchdays, or everyday use.
Featuring:
A spacious main compartment for all your training gear
Separate shoe and laptop compartments for easy organisation
Padded adjustable shoulder straps for all-day comfort
Durable SBS zippers and a dirt-resistant base for long-lasting quality
Dimensions: 55 x 32 x 20 cm (H x W x D)
Colour: Black
Brand: Stanno
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!