Dallas Dash 2026

Open to Adults and Children over the age of 14 years of age.

U14s who would like to run the 6k, must be accompanied by a (full paying!) adult.

Registration is open from 9:30-10:30.

The 6k Runners will set out from the Houldsworth Institute at 11am heading north out of the village up to the B9010, then west up a gentle hill to Edinvale Farm and turn left down the Mulundy track. Participants will run through the picturesque arch of Dallas Lodge before re-joining the public road to the east of the village. Marshals will be in place to direct runners and there will be many supporters along the circuit!