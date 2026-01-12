Dallas Dash 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Open to Adults and Children over the age of 14 years of age.
U14s who would like to run the 6k, must be accompanied by a (full paying!) adult.
Registration is open from 9:30-10:30.
The 6k Runners will set out from the Houldsworth Institute at 11am heading north out of the village up to the B9010, then west up a gentle hill to Edinvale Farm and turn left down the Mulundy track. Participants will run through the picturesque arch of Dallas Lodge before re-joining the public road to the east of the village. Marshals will be in place to direct runners and there will be many supporters along the circuit!
KIDS TICKETS CAN BE BOUGHT ON THE DAY FOR CASH.
The kids run is open to all Under 14s - an adult can accompany their child if desired (no extra cost).
Registration is open from 9:30-10:15am to collect your number.
The 1.5k route will head west out of the village and then go cross country through the woods - don't run too fast, or else you might miss the fairies!
There will be marshals in all the important places to keep everyone right. The track is rough and there are bumps and roots along the way, so participants must take care!
