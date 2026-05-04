Hosted by

St Catherine's Primary School PTA

About this event

Dare to Be Different Day

Dare to be different day
Pay what you can

Do you dare to...... 

Your first dare will cost you £1 and 50p for each dare after that, how many dares are you brave enough to do? Please choose from the list below and enter the total amount in the box. (Multiple siblings can be paid for together)

💅🏼 Wear Nail Varnish for the day

🪮 Have crazy hair

🍫 Have chocolate in your lunchbox

🎁 Bring a treat for your snack

👗 Wear your own clothes 

💤 Come to school in your PJs

👟 Wear trainers or odd shoes

Add a donation for St Catherine's Primary School PTA

£

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