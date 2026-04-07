Dementia Disco Fundraiser 2026 - Auction!

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A rare opportunity to own a piece of music history from one of the biggest bands on the planet. This isn't just any CD; it is the band’s critically acclaimed, double-album masterpiece, Everyday Life, featuring the full-band signatures of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.
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The Showstopper: Signed Blossoms Electric Guitar
This is it, the ultimate prize for any fan of Stockport’s finest. We are proud to auction a stunning, full-size electric guitar, hand-signed by all members of Blossoms.
From the top of the charts to the heart of SK1, Blossoms have never forgotten their roots. This guitar isn’t just an instrument; it’s a piece of local history. Whether you’re a player or a collector, this is a rare chance to own a signature piece from the band that put Stockport back on the musical map.
"He's also known as Gary... but you can call him the lucky winner!"
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Escape to the heart of the Lake District for a stay you’ll never forget. This is a rare opportunity to secure a luxury long weekend (Friday to Monday) at the stunning Damson Retreat, a prestigious 5-star holiday home located just south of Bowness-on-Windermere.
Whether it’s a milestone birthday, a family reunion, or a getaway with your best friends, this house is the perfect setting for making memories.
For more details on the house visit:
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Calling all Edgeley Park regulars! This is your chance to own a premium collectible signed by the 2025/26 Stockport County First Team squad. Whether you've been there since the National League days or joined the journey during the climb up the EFL, this ball represents the grit and ambition of the Hatters.
Featuring authentic signatures from your favorite players and coaching staff, this is the ultimate centerpiece for any fan cave, office, or trophy shelf. Don't miss out on a tangible piece of County’s incredible modern era.
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Bring the magic of Old Trafford to your home with this exceptional piece of memorabilia. This official Manchester United football features hand-signed autographs from members of the 2025/26 First Team squad.
From the rising stars to the established international icons, this ball captures a moment in time for one of the world's most storied football clubs. Whether you’re a lifelong member of the Stretford End or a global supporter, this is a rare opportunity to own a verified piece of United history.
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Step into the hushed, electric atmosphere of world-class professional snooker with this incredible auction prize. We are offering two VIP tickets to the 2027 Tour Championship, held at the iconic Manchester Central.
This is your chance to see the world's top-ranked players compete in one of the most prestigious events on the World Snooker Tour calendar. Forget the view from the sofa; feel every click of the balls and every intake of breath from the best seats in the house.
The Tour Championship is where the season’s most successful players face off in a high-stakes battle for the title. With the historic architecture of Manchester Central as the backdrop, this is snooker at its most atmospheric and sophisticated.
Whether you are a lifelong fan of the "green baize" or looking for an unforgettable corporate experience, this lot offers a rare opportunity to be part of snooker history.
Every penny raised from the auction of this prize goes directly to our Dementia Disco fund. Your bid will help provide essential support, music therapy, and social connection for those living with dementia in our community.
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Celebrate one of the most decorated players in football history with this stunning framed montage of Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes. Known for his pinpoint passing and thunderous strikes, Scholes is a true icon of the "Class of '92."
This professionally framed display features a selection of high-quality action shots capturing the midfielder in his prime at Old Trafford. At the heart of the piece is an authentic hand-signed signature, making this a must-have for any Red Devils fan or serious memorabilia collector.
This is more than just a picture; it’s a tribute to a player who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.
Starting bid
Secure your seats at the Etihad! This prize offers two match tickets to see Manchester City live, plus a guided tour of the world-renowned City Football Academy.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!