Dementia Disco Fundraiser 2026 - Auction!

Step into the hushed, electric atmosphere of world-class professional snooker with this incredible auction prize. We are offering two VIP tickets to the 2027 Tour Championship, held at the iconic Manchester Central.

This is your chance to see the world's top-ranked players compete in one of the most prestigious events on the World Snooker Tour calendar. Forget the view from the sofa; feel every click of the balls and every intake of breath from the best seats in the house.

🌟 What’s Included?

2 x VIP Tickets: Exclusive access to the 2027 Tour Championship in Manchester (dates typically fall between late March and early April).

Prime Seating: Unrivalled views of the table to witness the tactical mastery and break-building of the sport's elite.

Hospitality Access: Enjoy the luxury of the VIP lounge.

🏆 The Ultimate Sporting Day Out

The Tour Championship is where the season’s most successful players face off in a high-stakes battle for the title. With the historic architecture of Manchester Central as the backdrop, this is snooker at its most atmospheric and sophisticated.





Whether you are a lifelong fan of the "green baize" or looking for an unforgettable corporate experience, this lot offers a rare opportunity to be part of snooker history.

💜 Supporting a Great Cause

Every penny raised from the auction of this prize goes directly to our Dementia Disco fund. Your bid will help provide essential support, music therapy, and social connection for those living with dementia in our community.



