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Dementia Disco

About this event

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Dementia Disco Fundraiser 2026 - Auction!

Pick-up location

102 Derby Rd, Stockport SK4 4NG, UK

Signed Coldplay CD item
Signed Coldplay CD item
Signed Coldplay CD
£75

Starting bid

🎸 The Ultimate Collector’s Item: Signed Coldplay ‘Everyday Life’ CD

A rare opportunity to own a piece of music history from one of the biggest bands on the planet. This isn't just any CD; it is the band’s critically acclaimed, double-album masterpiece, Everyday Life, featuring the full-band signatures of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.

Why This is a Must-Have:

  • Fully Authentic: Signed by all four members of the band—notoriously difficult to obtain as a complete set!
  • The Era: Released to rave reviews, Everyday Life saw the band experiment with world music, jazz, and gospel, making it a firm favourite for true Coldplay aficionados.
  • Iconic Art: The album's vintage-inspired artwork looks stunning when framed, making it a perfect display piece for any home, office, or music room.
  • A Sound Investment: Coldplay memorabilia continues to rise in value, especially items from their more experimental eras.
Guitar signed by Blossoms! item
Guitar signed by Blossoms!
£75

Starting bid

The Showstopper: Signed Blossoms Electric Guitar


This is it, the ultimate prize for any fan of Stockport’s finest. We are proud to auction a stunning, full-size electric guitar, hand-signed by all members of Blossoms.

From the top of the charts to the heart of SK1, Blossoms have never forgotten their roots. This guitar isn’t just an instrument; it’s a piece of local history. Whether you’re a player or a collector, this is a rare chance to own a signature piece from the band that put Stockport back on the musical map.

  • Signatures: Full band (Tom, Charlie, Josh, Joe, and Myles).
  • Condition: Pristine, brand new, and ready to be played or framed.
  • Local Pride: A 100% authentic piece of memorabilia donated to support the Dementia Disco 2026.

"He's also known as Gary... but you can call him the lucky winner!"

Damson Retreat - Luxury Long Weekend! item
Damson Retreat - Luxury Long Weekend! item
Damson Retreat - Luxury Long Weekend! item
Damson Retreat - Luxury Long Weekend!
£500

Starting bid

🏆 The Ultimate Group Getaway: A Luxury Long Weekend at ‘Damson Retreat’

Escape to the heart of the Lake District for a stay you’ll never forget. This is a rare opportunity to secure a luxury long weekend (Friday to Monday) at the stunning Damson Retreat, a prestigious 5-star holiday home located just south of Bowness-on-Windermere.

Whether it’s a milestone birthday, a family reunion, or a getaway with your best friends, this house is the perfect setting for making memories.

🏠 The Retreat at a Glance:

  • Space for Everyone: This expansive 5-star home sleeps up to 10 guests across 5 beautiful bedrooms and 5 bathrooms—no more queuing for the shower in the morning!
  • Dog Friendly: No need to leave your furry friends behind; up to 3 well-behaved dogs are more than welcome to join the adventure.
  • The Location: Situated in a peaceful spot just 5 miles south of Bowness, you are perfectly placed to explore the lakes, hills, and local pubs, or simply hide away in luxury.
  • Premium Comfort: From the charming yellow-stone exterior to the modern, high-end interior, this is the gold standard of Lake District accommodation.

For more details on the house visit:

www.holidaycottages.co.uk/cottage/76617-damson-retreat

Own a Piece of Hatters History – Fully Squad-Signed Stockpor item
Own a Piece of Hatters History – Fully Squad-Signed Stockpor
£50

Starting bid

Calling all Edgeley Park regulars! This is your chance to own a premium collectible signed by the 2025/26 Stockport County First Team squad. Whether you've been there since the National League days or joined the journey during the climb up the EFL, this ball represents the grit and ambition of the Hatters.


Featuring authentic signatures from your favorite players and coaching staff, this is the ultimate centerpiece for any fan cave, office, or trophy shelf. Don't miss out on a tangible piece of County’s incredible modern era.

The Red Devils Collective: Official Squad-Signed Manchester item
The Red Devils Collective: Official Squad-Signed Manchester
£50

Starting bid

Bring the magic of Old Trafford to your home with this exceptional piece of memorabilia. This official Manchester United football features hand-signed autographs from members of the 2025/26 First Team squad.

From the rising stars to the established international icons, this ball captures a moment in time for one of the world's most storied football clubs. Whether you’re a lifelong member of the Stretford End or a global supporter, this is a rare opportunity to own a verified piece of United history.

  • Club: Manchester United FC
  • Signatures: Full First Team Squad
  • Perfect for: Executive offices, home galleries, or the ultimate gift for a United fanatic.
VIP Snooker Experience at Manchester Central
£75

Starting bid

Step into the hushed, electric atmosphere of world-class professional snooker with this incredible auction prize. We are offering two VIP tickets to the 2027 Tour Championship, held at the iconic Manchester Central.

This is your chance to see the world's top-ranked players compete in one of the most prestigious events on the World Snooker Tour calendar. Forget the view from the sofa; feel every click of the balls and every intake of breath from the best seats in the house.

🌟 What’s Included?

  • 2 x VIP Tickets: Exclusive access to the 2027 Tour Championship in Manchester (dates typically fall between late March and early April).
  • Prime Seating: Unrivalled views of the table to witness the tactical mastery and break-building of the sport's elite.
  • Hospitality Access: Enjoy the luxury of the VIP lounge.

🏆 The Ultimate Sporting Day Out

The Tour Championship is where the season’s most successful players face off in a high-stakes battle for the title. With the historic architecture of Manchester Central as the backdrop, this is snooker at its most atmospheric and sophisticated.


Whether you are a lifelong fan of the "green baize" or looking for an unforgettable corporate experience, this lot offers a rare opportunity to be part of snooker history.

💜 Supporting a Great Cause

Every penny raised from the auction of this prize goes directly to our Dementia Disco fund. Your bid will help provide essential support, music therapy, and social connection for those living with dementia in our community.


"Ginger Prince" Legacy – Signed Paul Scholes Framed Montage item
"Ginger Prince" Legacy – Signed Paul Scholes Framed Montage
£80

Starting bid

Celebrate one of the most decorated players in football history with this stunning framed montage of Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes. Known for his pinpoint passing and thunderous strikes, Scholes is a true icon of the "Class of '92."


This professionally framed display features a selection of high-quality action shots capturing the midfielder in his prime at Old Trafford. At the heart of the piece is an authentic hand-signed signature, making this a must-have for any Red Devils fan or serious memorabilia collector.


This is more than just a picture; it’s a tribute to a player who won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies.

Manchester City FC: Matchday & Academy Tour Package for Two
£75

Starting bid

Secure your seats at the Etihad! This prize offers two match tickets to see Manchester City live, plus a guided tour of the world-renowned City Football Academy.

  • Live Action: Feel the roar of the Etihad crowd.
  • Behind the Scenes: Visit the world-class training grounds at the CFA.
  • Support a Great Cause: All proceeds go directly to Dementia Disco!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!