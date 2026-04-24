Devlin Trust - Christmas Raffle 2026

'Calista' - By Alan Lemin





Alan Lemin is a Cornish based -British artist celebrated for his unique fusion of abstract and figurative expressionism. With a distinctive style that bridges ancient tradition and contemporary innovation, Alan creates portrait-based abstractions that reinterpret the essence of old fresco works through a modern lens.





Driven by an intense fascination with classical fresco painting, Alan’s figurative pieces breathe new life into this age-old technique. Through a masterful layering of mediums—including acrylics, oils, glazes, and varnishes—he builds atmospheric textures and emotive depth, imbuing each work with both historical reverence and bold modernity.

Beyond his own artistic practice, Alan is also a dedicated arts educator. He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queens new years honours list of 2015, for services to further and higher arts education.





As Principal of Rame Peninsula Art’s Young Art School, he is committed to nurturing the next generation of creative talent, sharing his passion and expertise with young artists across Cornwall and beyond.

Alan’s art is currently being represented by the Paris based Galerie Bruno Massa. His work is held in private collections throughout the UK and Europe, a testament to his growing influence and the powerful resonance of his visionary style.





Alan Lemin

Rame Peninsula Art

Young Art School

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