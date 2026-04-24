Devlin Trust - Neurodiversity Festival Raffle 2026

'In a Moment' - by Derek Dickinson - White acrylic paint and muslin fabric on a stretched canvas.





Movement and dance are central to Derek Dickinson’s work. In a Moment explores how gestures manifest within a still image, capturing a singular moment. His paintings reflect on the performer’s philosophy and human vulnerability.





The Artist (Short Biography) Derek Dickinson is a contemporary painter based in southeast Cornwall. He holds a BA (Hons) in Fine Art and an MA in Contemporary Art Practice from Plymouth University. His work is part of permanent collections in the USA, Canada, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Germany, Spain, and the UK. He has also exhibited at the Royal Academy in London, as well as in Berlin, the USA, and the UK. Recent exhibitions include a solo exhibition: ‘Resilient Vulnerability - Expressions of Strength’ at the Theatre Royal, Plymouth and a collective exhibition: 'Exposed to the Edge', at the Canvas Gallery, Ebrington Street, Plymouth.





For more information, please visit derek-dickinson.com

Instagram: @derekdickinsonart