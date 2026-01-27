Devon Cricket, South Africa Tour - Auction 2026

RRP Value £150





Enjoy the excitement of racehorse ownership with a 12-month membership to the David Pipe Racing Club, offering all the thrills without the usual costs. Trained by David Pipe, the club has already enjoyed great success with 27 winners and counting.





Your membership includes regular runners at the racecourse, training updates, videos, and an exclusive monthly newsletter, plus the chance to attend race days with Owners’ badges and take part in stable visits. Members also receive a certificate and exclusive pin badge, and have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the club’s private marquee at the Cheltenham Festival.





There is nothing else to pay during the year: all prize-money profits are reinvested into the club, and any losses are covered by the trainer. Great fun, great value, and a genuine insider’s experience of the racing world.