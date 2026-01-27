Devon Cricket, South Africa Tour - Auction 2026

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The Devon Cricket Office, University of Exeter, Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon. EX4 4QN
Starting bid
RRP Value £92
Treat yourself and a guest to a luxurious Afternoon Tea with champagne at The Ivy, available at locations nationwide. Enjoy a selection of delicate sandwiches, freshly baked scones, and exquisite pastries in the stylish and iconic Ivy setting – the perfect indulgent experience.
Full details: The Ivy Restaurants
Starting bid
Estimated Value £100 - £150
A superb piece of rugby memorabilia, this England rugby ball is signed by three current international stars: Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, and Jamie George.
An excellent collectible for any rugby supporter, this signed ball makes a standout display item and a great reminder of England’s modern international game.
Starting bid
Transform Health – 60-Minute Physiotherapy Assessment & Treatment - RRP Value £110
A comprehensive one-to-one physiotherapy session with expert clinicians specialising in musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries, and post-operative rehabilitation. Evidence-based care focused on treating the root cause and getting you back to normal activity quickly.
Starting bid
Our Darts Farm Large West Country hamper is brimming with delicious produce crafted on our farm and from our regions finest artisans. RRP £99
Starting bid
RRP £270. This Gucci Trademark Heart Silver Necklace is the perfect finishing touch to all of your outfits, slotting seamlessly into all modern jewellery boxes, this necklace will stay iconic forever.
Donated by Michael Spires
Starting bid
Sunday Lunch for Six at The Culm Valley Inn
Enjoy a memorable dining experience. This auction item offers a main meal for six, perfect for a family or group of friends, in one of East Devon’s most delightful village pubs. Savour the warm atmosphere, exceptional food, and the quintessential English countryside charm.
Value £120
Starting bid
Simon won won the Welsh open in 2004 and the European open at Wentworth in 2010
Starting bid
RRP £200 - 2x £100 Vouchers to utilise on any of the Brittany Ferries Services sailing from Plymouth, Portsmouth or Poole.
Starting bid
Premium Hospitality Experience – England v Japan
Experience the thrill of international football in ultimate style with 3x premium hospitality tickets for the England vs Japan match at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, 31 March.
Enjoy world-class football, luxurious surroundings, and top-tier hospitality in one unforgettable package!
Starting bid
RRP Value £150
Enjoy the excitement of racehorse ownership with a 12-month membership to the David Pipe Racing Club, offering all the thrills without the usual costs. Trained by David Pipe, the club has already enjoyed great success with 27 winners and counting.
Your membership includes regular runners at the racecourse, training updates, videos, and an exclusive monthly newsletter, plus the chance to attend race days with Owners’ badges and take part in stable visits. Members also receive a certificate and exclusive pin badge, and have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the club’s private marquee at the Cheltenham Festival.
There is nothing else to pay during the year: all prize-money profits are reinvested into the club, and any losses are covered by the trainer. Great fun, great value, and a genuine insider’s experience of the racing world.
Starting bid
RRP Value £200
Enjoy a memorable round of golf with a four-ball at Tavistock Golf Club, a highly regarded course set on the edge of Dartmoor. Renowned for its stunning moorland views, excellent course condition, and welcoming atmosphere, Tavistock offers an enjoyable yet testing challenge for golfers of all abilities.
A wonderful prize for golf enthusiasts, combining quality golf with beautiful Devon scenery.
Starting bid
RRP Value £150
Enjoy a fantastic day of golf with a four-ball at Tiverton Golf Club, one of Devon’s most welcoming and well-regarded courses. Set in attractive countryside, the course offers an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all abilities, with superb views and a friendly club atmosphere.
A perfect prize for keen golfers or a great excuse to gather friends for a memorable round at a course renowned for its quality and hospitality.
Starting bid
DeWalt x McLaren F1 Team 18V XR Brushless Hammer Drill Kit RRP Value £222.35
A premium cordless drill set combining performance and style, this DeWalt DCD85MP2T x McLaren F1 Team 18V XR Brushless Hammer Drill Driver delivers power, precision, and durability in a compact, lightweight design. Featuring a high-efficiency brushless motor, 14-position adjustable torque control, and a 3-mode pivoting LED for low-light working, it’s ideal for both professional and serious DIY use.
The kit includes two 5.0Ah 18V XR lithium-ion batteries with charge indicators, a multi-voltage charger, magnetic bit holder, and belt hook — everything needed to get straight to work. A high-quality, high-value prize from a leading name in tools.
Starting bid
RRP Value £349
A top-of-the-range professional power tool, the Bosch GSB 18V-110 C Brushless Combi Drill is built for demanding jobs, delivering exceptional power, durability, and precision. With an impressive maximum torque of 110 Nm, a robust metal chuck, and advanced safety features including Kickback Control and Electronic Motor Protection, this drill is designed for performance you can rely on.
Supplied with two 18V 5Ah lithium-ion batteries, a compact charger, auxiliary handle, and a durable L-Boxx carry case, this premium kit is ideal for professionals or serious DIY users looking for a high-quality, long-lasting tool from a trusted brand.
Starting bid
Berrybrook Morgan – Morgan Car Hire Experience RRP Value £195
Enjoy a Morgan car hire experience from 11:00am–3:00pm, courtesy of Berrybrook Morgan – the perfect opportunity to experience this iconic British sports car on the road.
⚠️ Important Terms & Conditions Apply
Full terms and conditions can be found at:
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium match day hospitality experience for one person in the Zebel Trust Suite, including a reserved seat in the main stand, a two-course meal, and post-match pasties. The experience also features a Player of the Match interview and presentation.
Valid for a home game next season, subject to availability and match selection. 2026-27 Season
For full hospitality details, visit:
Starting bid
Dartington Crystal – Dartington Crystal Martini Glasses & Amber Flower Bottle (Value £80)
A beautiful Dartington Crystal set featuring two Limelight Mitre martini glasses and a stunning amber flower bottle. Fine-cut crystal, high-quality craftsmanship, and perfect as a display piece or gift.
RRP: £80
Full product details: https://www.dartington.co.uk/limelight-mitre-martini-pair.html
Starting bid
Indulge in a relaxing Twilight Spa session for two at the stunning Saunton Sands Hotel in North Devon. Unwind in the luxurious spa facilities, enjoy soothing treatments, and escape to a serene coastal retreat.
Experience includes access to the hotel’s spa and wellness facilities.
Full details: Saunton Sands Hotel Spa Treatment
Starting bid
Shrey Sports Full Cricket Kit – RRP Value £1,230
Be among the first in the UK to experience the newly launched Shrey Precision Bat, Legacy Pads, and Gloves range, making waves across the UK retail network this year. This premium cricket bundle also includes:
All top-end, professional-grade equipment – perfect for serious cricketers looking to get ahead with the latest Shrey gear. RRP £1,230 – grab a bargain and be an early adopter!
Starting bid
A block of x5, 1 hour long - 1 to 1 coaching sessions with a Level 3 Coach in the 2026/2027 winter at the Devon Cricket Centre.
Player must be under 18.
RRP: £200
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