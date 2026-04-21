Disco - Reception, Year 1 and Year 2

About this event
Entrance to the disco, to include a snack and drink, with the option to add a little more for those that can.
Have your photo taken and printed there and then to take away (disco entrance must also be purchased).
Get in the party sprit with some extra sparkle (disco entrance must also be purchased).
Who doesn't love pink clouds to eat - also known as 1 stick of candy floss (disco entrance must also be purchased).
£
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