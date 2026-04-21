Friends of Colegrave

Hosted by

Friends of Colegrave

About this event

Disco - Reception, Year 1 and Year 2

School House

Henniker Rd, London E15 1JY, UK

Disco entrance
Pay what you can

Entrance to the disco, to include a snack and drink, with the option to add a little more for those that can.

Photobooth add-on
£2

Have your photo taken and printed there and then to take away (disco entrance must also be purchased).

Face glitter add-on
£1

Get in the party sprit with some extra sparkle (disco entrance must also be purchased).

Candy floss add-on
£1.50

Who doesn't love pink clouds to eat - also known as 1 stick of candy floss (disco entrance must also be purchased).

Add a donation for Friends of Colegrave

£

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