Our Plant a Tree scheme allows you to honour a loved one in the Diamond Wood





Talk to us now to discuss:

🌳 Choosing your species of tree

🌳 Planting the tree of your choice (British native)

🌳 A personalised tree tag

🌳 Dedication ceremony with certificate





Planting can only take place between late October and mid February and a dedicated team will support you through the process





Email [email protected] to arrange