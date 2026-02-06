About this event
Our Plant a Tree scheme allows you to honour a loved one in the Diamond Wood
Talk to us now to discuss:
🌳 Choosing your species of tree
🌳 Planting the tree of your choice (British native)
🌳 A personalised tree tag
🌳 Dedication ceremony with certificate
Planting can only take place between late October and mid February and a dedicated team will support you through the process
Email [email protected] to arrange
£
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