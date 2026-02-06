Andover Trees United

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Andover Trees United

About this event

Plant a Tree

Plant a Tree (from £60) item
Plant a Tree (from £60)
Pay what you can

Our Plant a Tree scheme allows you to honour a loved one in the Diamond Wood


Talk to us now to discuss:

🌳 Choosing your species of tree

🌳 Planting the tree of your choice (British native)

🌳 A personalised tree tag

🌳 Dedication ceremony with certificate


Planting can only take place between late October and mid February and a dedicated team will support you through the process


Email [email protected] to arrange

Add a donation for Andover Trees United

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!