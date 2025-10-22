Donate to Change Lives - Sponsor an Orphan

“I and the one who looks after an orphan and provides for him, will be in Paradise like these two” – and he gestured with his forefinger and middle finger, holding them close together.’’ (Bukhari)





LKF CIC UK works directly with trusted campaigners on the ground who are supporting orphans and vulnerable families in Gaza, ensuring aid is delivered swiftly and responsibly to meet their most urgent needs.





We are committed to transparency and accountability.

Supporters will receive regular updates via email on the impact of their donations.

Your donation helps provide:

Essential food aid

Clothing for children and families

Access to basic healthcare

Shelter support , including duvets and bedding

School supplies to help children continue their education

In line with our environmental and climate policy, LKF CIC UK does not print or post physical updates. All communications are delivered electronically to reduce waste and carbon impact.