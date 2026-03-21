DOSE Fest Tickets

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Please book, so we have accurate numbers for Health and Safety Reasons.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.This is for 2 adults (16+) and 2 child (5-15)
Additional tickets can be added to your basket separately.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
WE WILL CHECK IDs ALONG WITH YOUR TICKET UPON ENTRY TO THE SITE :)
LIMITED SPACES ON SITE. We wish to encourage locals to come by public transport or walk to the location. However, should you need to drive here then we will have limited number of overflow spaces on site.
£
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