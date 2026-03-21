The Happiness Equation CIC

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The Happiness Equation CIC

About this event

DOSE Fest Tickets

Angel Meadow

Main Rd, Broomfield, Chelmsford CM1 7AH, UK

TIER 1 General Admission ADULT (Age 16+)
£12
Available until Apr 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


TIER 1 General Admission YOUTH (5-15 years)
£5
Available until Apr 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


TIER 1 General Admission Under 5s
Free
Available until Apr 30

Please book, so we have accurate numbers for Health and Safety Reasons.

TIER 1 : Family of 4
£30
Available until Apr 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.This is for 2 adults (16+) and 2 child (5-15)

Additional tickets can be added to your basket separately.


TIER 1 Concession Rate : Blue Light, Student, Pensioners
£7
Available until Apr 30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.


WE WILL CHECK IDs ALONG WITH YOUR TICKET UPON ENTRY TO THE SITE :)

PARKING
£5

LIMITED SPACES ON SITE. We wish to encourage locals to come by public transport or walk to the location. However, should you need to drive here then we will have limited number of overflow spaces on site.



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