Downham Market Christmas Bonanza for Swan Youth Project

🎟️ Ticket Details

Buy as many tickets as you like

📜 Raffle Terms & Conditions

1. Tickets are £10 each

2. Each ticket equals one entry into every prize draw.

3. Entrants may win more than one prize.

4. Winners will be selected at random on New Year’s Day 2026.

5. Winners will be contacted by email and must claim their prize within 14 days.

6. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

7. All proceeds from this raffle go directly to The Swan Youth Project.

8. Entrants must be 18 or over.

9. This raffle is organised by Downham Market’s independent businesses, coordinated by Mabel Bakery.

10. By entering, you agree to your name being published as a winner unless you request otherwise.