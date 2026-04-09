Drag Night with Sandy Flaps in aid of Ailsa's Aim

💚✨ DRAG BINGO WITH SANDY FLAPS ✨💚

Eyes down… sass up 😘

Get ready for a night of outrageous laughs, questionable bingo calls, and a whole lot of cheek as the iconic Sandy Flapsbrings you Drag Bingo like you’ve NEVER seen before 💅

Expect:

💚 Cheeky banter

💚 Fabulous prizes

💚 Big energy & even bigger lashes

💚 A night you probably won’t remember… but definitely won’t forget 👀

🎟️ What’s included?

Enjoy 4 games of bingo with Sandy Flaps, with cash prizes up for grabs 💸💚

All in aid of Ailsa’s Aim, with all profits going towards providing essential care packs and support for cancer patients and families with babies in neonatal care 💚

💚 Ailsa’s Aim is dedicated to bringing comfort during some of life’s toughest moments — from practical essentials to emotional support, helping people feel less alone when they need it most.

Hosted by the fabulous Sapphire Jade Events, you know it’s going to be loud, proud, and just a little bit naughty…

📅 14th August

📍 Carlton House Club

Bring your friends, your best bingo face, and your sense of humour… you’re going to need it 😏