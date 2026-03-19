Dream Girls Club – Bento Cake Workshop 🍰

Bento Cake Workshop – Dream Girls Club 🍰

Join us for a fun, hands-on bento cake decorating session with @_sweet.alchemy. Girls will learn basic piping techniques and create their own personalised cake to take home.

✨ All materials provided

👧 Ages 10+

📅 Thursday 26th March

🕐 1:00pm – 2:30pm

📍 The Hubb, Oadby (LE2 5DH)

🎟 £12.50 per child

⚠️ Limited spaces available

❌ Tickets are non-refundable