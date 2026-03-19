Dream Girls Club – Bento Cake Workshop 🍰

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About this event
Bento Cake Workshop – Dream Girls Club 🍰
Join us for a fun, hands-on bento cake decorating session with @_sweet.alchemy. Girls will learn basic piping techniques and create their own personalised cake to take home.
✨ All materials provided
👧 Ages 10+
📅 Thursday 26th March
🕐 1:00pm – 2:30pm
📍 The Hubb, Oadby (LE2 5DH)
🎟 £12.50 per child
⚠️ Limited spaces available
❌ Tickets are non-refundable
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