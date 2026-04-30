Hubb Leicestershire
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Hubb Leicestershire

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Hubb Leicestershire

About this event

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Dream Girls Club – Leather Workshop 👜✨

42 London Rd

Oadby, Leicester LE2 5DH, UK

General Admission for child 10+
£10

A hands-on creative session where girls will design and make their own leather purse from scratch.

✨ All materials provided
👧 Ages 10+
👩‍👧 Parents/guardians must remain on-site

📅 Thursday 7th May
🕐 12:30 – 2:30 PM
📍 The Hubb, LE2 5DH

💷 £8.50 per child
❌ Tickets are non-refundable
🎟 Limited spaces

2 for £18 tickets
£18

A hands-on creative session where girls will design and make their own leather purse from scratch.

✨ All materials provided
👧 Ages 10+
👩‍👧 Parents/guardians must remain on-site

📅 Thursday 7th May
🕐 12:30 – 2:30 PM
❌ Tickets are non-refundable
🎟 Limited spaces

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