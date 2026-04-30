Dream Girls Club – Leather Workshop 👜✨

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About this event
A hands-on creative session where girls will design and make their own leather purse from scratch.
✨ All materials provided
👧 Ages 10+
👩👧 Parents/guardians must remain on-site
📅 Thursday 7th May
🕐 12:30 – 2:30 PM
📍 The Hubb, LE2 5DH
💷 £8.50 per child
❌ Tickets are non-refundable
🎟 Limited spaces
A hands-on creative session where girls will design and make their own leather purse from scratch.
✨ All materials provided
👧 Ages 10+
👩👧 Parents/guardians must remain on-site
📅 Thursday 7th May
🕐 12:30 – 2:30 PM
❌ Tickets are non-refundable
🎟 Limited spaces
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!