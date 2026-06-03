DRS2026 Ceilidh - 8-9.30pm

No Scottish event would be complete without a Ceilidh (pronounced Kay-Lee), a traditional convivial gathering centred around dancing. For DRS2026, we are hosting two sessions for delegates to join — participate and experience this example of intangible cultural heritage. You’ll be led by a live Ceilidh band with fiddle and accordion, and a veteran caller to lead you through the sessions. If you’ve never danced at a Ceilidh, we’ll also be joined by a trio of Highland Dancers to show everyone how. This promises to be a high energy event! Each session has a capacity of 125 people. Sign up on Zeffy to secure your spot. This event is 'pay what you can' with a minimum of £3 — all proceeds will be donated to the Grassmarket Community Project.