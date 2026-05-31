DRS2026 Whisky Tasting

The newly renovated Library Bar sets the scene for a special DRS2026 social event -- whisky tasting. Join us from 6-8pm for a limited access session to learn all about what Robert Burns referred to as 'the water of life'. Come sample four distinct drams, and learn more about the various whisky regions in Scotland, their different modes of production leading to their distinct flavour profiles. Your session will be hosted by Roderick Deans and his team at Reel-Events. This session is ticketed with a capacity limited to 100 delegates. Payment of £35 per delegate can be made through Zeffy -- book soon before tickets are gone!