Duff and Nasheed Course

About this event
This ticket provides access to the complete six-week Duff & Nasheed beginners course starting Saturday 28th March at 2pm, led by Shaykh Saleh Juma
Designed as a men-only programme suitable for boys aged 8+ and adult men, the course will introduce foundational duff rhythms alongside selected Islamic poetry and adhkar in a structured and spiritually uplifting environment.
This ticket covers the full course only (not individual sessions), beginners are welcome with no prior experience required.
Join us for a single drop-in session of our Duff & Nasheed course with Shaykh Saleh Juma, a renowned reciter known for his uplifting nasheeds and presence in dhikr gatherings across Leicester. This session is ideal for beginners looking to experience the beauty of traditional duff and nasheed in a welcoming and spiritually enriching environment. Open to brothers aged 8+ and adults, this men-only session will introduce participants to foundational rhythms and selected Islamic poetry and adhkar. Please note that duffs are not provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own (we recommend the REMO 12-inch Fibreskyn frame drum). Spaces are limited, so secure your place and be part of reviving this beautiful tradition.
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