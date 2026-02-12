Duff and Nasheed Course

This ticket provides access to the complete six-week Duff & Nasheed beginners course starting Saturday 28th March at 2pm, led by Shaykh Saleh Juma





Designed as a men-only programme suitable for boys aged 8+ and adult men, the course will introduce foundational duff rhythms alongside selected Islamic poetry and adhkar in a structured and spiritually uplifting environment.





This ticket covers the full course only (not individual sessions), beginners are welcome with no prior experience required.