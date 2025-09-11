DYGA Clothing Brand

Hosted by
About this event
Chalk block
Pre-school and Reccy Hoodies
Pre-school and Reccy Hoodies
Squads and Limitless Hoodie
Squads and Limitless Hoodie
Pre-school and Reccy Zippy
Pre-school and Reccy Zippy
Pre-school and Reccy Drawstring bag
Squads and Limitless drawstring Bag
Pre -school and Reccy
Pre -school and Reccy
Squads and Limitless T-shirt
Squads and Limitless T-shirt
Reccy Vest top
Reccy Vest top
Squads and Limitless Vest top
Squads and Limitless Vest top
Pre-school and Reccy 1/4 Zip
Squads and Limitless and Floor and Vault
Squads
Squads
Squads
Squads
Squads
Squads
Squads and Limitless
Squads
Reccy
Squads and Limitless
Reccy
Squads and limitless
Squad and Limitless Leggings
Squad and Limitless Leggings
Squad and limitless Leggings
Squad and Limitless backpack
Reccy Backpack
All Logos available
All Logos available
Squads
Little Chenkos leotard
Current Stock-
Blue + Green= 1 size 24, 1 size 26
Navy + Orange= 1 size 24, 1 size 26
Purple + pink= 1 size 24, 1 size 26
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
Diamante Training leotard
Current stock-
Size 26- 1
Size 30-1
Size 32- 1
Size 34- 1
More stock will be available when the Quatro shop opens in October.
Diamante Training leotard
Current stock-
None
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
MAG (boys) leotard
Current stock-
Junior small- 1
Junior medium- 1
Junior large- 1
Junior Extra large- 2
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
MAG (boys) leotard
Current stock-
Senior medium- 2
Senior large- 1
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
MAG (boys) shorts
Current stock-
junior small- 1
junior medium- 1
junior large- 1
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
MAG (boys) shorts
Current stock-
senior small-1
senior medium- 4
senior large- 1
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
WAG (girls) training leotard
Current stock-
Size 26- 2
Size 28- 4
Size 30- 5
Size 32- 1
Size 34- 1
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
WAG (girls) training leotard
Current stock-
Size 36- 2
More stock will be available when Quatro shop opens in October.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!