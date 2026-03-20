East Lancashire Down's Syndrome Support Group's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Boxing shorts from Brian Rose British professional, challenged for the WBO Light Middleweight title in 2014 and held the British Light Middleweight title from 2011-2012
Starting bid
Season 22-23 Premier League Goalkeeper shirt signed by James Trafford.
James Trafford, goalkeeper for Burnley, Accrington Stanley [Loan], Bolton Wanderers [Loan] and Manchester City.
Trafford has also made 34 appearances for England U17-U21 teams.
Unframed
Starting bid
Signed premier league shirt. Ashley Barnes is a Burnley legend having played 286 games for the Clarets so far. He previously played for Norwich and Brighton and played for the Austria U18's national team.
Starting bid
Signed Photo of Johnny Wilkinson's iconic World Cup Winning drop kick with the ball mid-air about to cross the bar.
Johnny Wilkinson made 323 appearances at fly-half for Newcastle Falcons and Toulon scoring 3,933 points.
Wilkinson played 91 times for England and 6 time for the British and Irish Lions.
Wilkinson biggest career moment was in the final of the 2003 Rugby World cup when he received a pass and kicked a drop goal in extra time with just 26 seconds remaining; England won 20–17.
Starting bid
4 Ball voucher for Accrington & District Golf Club.
Starting bid
Voucher for a 4 ball round of golf at Rossendale Golf Club
Starting bid
A signed Hannibal Burnley shirt.
Tunisian International [43 caps] Hannibal has played for the clarets since August 2024 making 59 appearances to date. Previously Hannibal played for Manchester United and Monaco.
Starting bid
Current Leicester City 25-25 season EFL Championship shirt signed by all the current squad
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