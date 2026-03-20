East Lancashire Down's Syndrome Support Group's Silent Auction

Signed Photo of Johnny Wilkinson's iconic World Cup Winning drop kick with the ball mid-air about to cross the bar.



Johnny Wilkinson made 323 appearances at fly-half for Newcastle Falcons and Toulon scoring 3,933 points.



Wilkinson played 91 times for England and 6 time for the British and Irish Lions.



Wilkinson biggest career moment was in the final of the 2003 Rugby World cup when he received a pass and kicked a drop goal in extra time with just 26 seconds remaining; England won 20–17.