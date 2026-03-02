East Tisted Village Hall's Shop

About this shop
put in all details of jigsaw; upload image
Delivery/Collection ONLY
Items can be delivered in East Tisted Village. Alternatively, and for those outside of East Tisted Village, collection from a Village Hall Committee Member can be arranged.
Due to the cost of postage and packing we do not post items.
details of jigsaw etc
Delivery/Collection ONLY
Items can be delivered in East Tisted Village. Alternatively, and for those outside of East Tisted Village, collection from a Village Hall Committee Member can be arranged.
Due to the cost of postage and packing we do not post items.
title, details etc
Delivery/Collection ONLY
Items can be delivered in East Tisted Village. Alternatively, and for those outside of East Tisted Village, collection from a Village Hall Committee Member can be arranged.
Due to the cost of postage and packing we do not post items.
£
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