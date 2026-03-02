East Tisted Village Hall

Offered by

East Tisted Village Hall

About this shop

East Tisted Village Hall's Shop

Jigsaw
£2

put in all details of jigsaw; upload image


Delivery/Collection ONLY

Items can be delivered in East Tisted Village. Alternatively, and for those outside of East Tisted Village, collection from a Village Hall Committee Member can be arranged. 


Due to the cost of postage and packing we do not post items. 

0
Jigsaw
£2

details of jigsaw etc


Delivery/Collection ONLY

Items can be delivered in East Tisted Village. Alternatively, and for those outside of East Tisted Village, collection from a Village Hall Committee Member can be arranged. 


Due to the cost of postage and packing we do not post items. 

0
Book
£2

title, details etc


Delivery/Collection ONLY

Items can be delivered in East Tisted Village. Alternatively, and for those outside of East Tisted Village, collection from a Village Hall Committee Member can be arranged. 


Due to the cost of postage and packing we do not post items. 

0
Add a donation for East Tisted Village Hall

£

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