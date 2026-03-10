Easter Bingo 2026

Join us for a fun-filled family evening of Easter Bingo at Broadheath Village Hall on Friday 20th March.





Doors open at 6pm, eyes down at 6.15pm.





Tickets are £1 each and include a free bingo book, with additional books available to purchase for £1 each on the night.





There will be lots of chances to win one of our chocolaty prizes as well as 1 cash prize up for grabs!





There will also be a chocolate tombola (3 tickets for £1) and refreshments available to purchase (cash or card accepted).





🍕 Smokey Dough Pizza Truck will be outside the hall - pre-ordering via 07894 344391 is strongly advised.





Please remember to bring your own pens, dabbers or highlighters for marking your bingo cards.





PLEASE NOTE: This event always sells out and due to hall capacity limits we will not be selling tickets on the door, so please book your tickets in advance!