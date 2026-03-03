About this event
Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt!
Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt! Up to three children per paying adult are permitted entry free of charge.
Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt! Must show a valid Norton Priory Membership card.
Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt! Up to three children admitted per adult member. Must show a valid Norton Priory Membership Card.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!