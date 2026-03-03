The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

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The Norton Priory Museum Trust Limited

About this event

Easter Bunny Hunt

Tudor Rd

Windmill Hill, Runcorn WA7 1SX, UK

Adult General Admission inc. Easter Bunny Hunt
£13.50

Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt!

Child General Admission, inc. Easter Bunny Hunt
Free

Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt! Up to three children per paying adult are permitted entry free of charge.

Member Adult General Admission Ticket inc. Easter Bunny Hunt
Free

Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt! Must show a valid Norton Priory Membership card.

Member Child General Admission Ticket inc. Easter Bunny Hunt
Free

Enjoy exploring the museum galleries and 42 acres of gardens and woodlands between 10am - 5pm. Gather in the museum's undercroft 10 minutes before your chosen time slot ready to take part in the Easter Bunny Hunt! Up to three children admitted per adult member. Must show a valid Norton Priory Membership Card.

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