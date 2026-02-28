Stondon Lower School PTA

Hosted by

Stondon Lower School PTA

About this event

Easter Disco and Egg Hunt

The Pastures

Upper Stondon, Lower Stondon, Henlow SG16 6QB, UK

ALL INCLUSIVE TICKET
£10

Your child’s ticket includes everything they need for a fun-filled Easter party!


✨ Entry to our Easter Disco with professional DJ

✨ Music, dancing & disco lights

✨ Easter Egg Hunt

✨ A delicious chocolate Easter egg to take home

✨ Easter themed snack box included


ALL INCLUSIVE TICKET - ALLERGEN FREE FROM
£10

Your child’s ticket includes everything they need for a fun-filled Easter party!


✨ Entry to our Easter Disco with professional DJ

✨ Music, dancing & disco lights

✨ Easter Egg Hunt

✨ A delicious FREE FROM chocolate Easter egg to take home

✨ Easter themed FREE FROM snack box included


SIBLING TICKET ENTRY ONLY
£4

Available for brothers and sisters attending with a full paying child.


This ticket includes:


✨ Entry to the Easter Disco

✨ Music, dancing & disco lights

✨ Easter Egg Hunt helping sibling


Please note:

This discounted ticket does not include the chocolate egg or Easter snack box.


A great option for siblings who would just like to join the fun and take part in the disco and egg hunt! 💛


Add a donation for Stondon Lower School PTA

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