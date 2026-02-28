Easter Disco and Egg Hunt

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About this event
Your child’s ticket includes everything they need for a fun-filled Easter party!
✨ Entry to our Easter Disco with professional DJ
✨ Music, dancing & disco lights
✨ Easter Egg Hunt
✨ A delicious chocolate Easter egg to take home
✨ Easter themed snack box included
Your child’s ticket includes everything they need for a fun-filled Easter party!
✨ Entry to our Easter Disco with professional DJ
✨ Music, dancing & disco lights
✨ Easter Egg Hunt
✨ A delicious FREE FROM chocolate Easter egg to take home
✨ Easter themed FREE FROM snack box included
Available for brothers and sisters attending with a full paying child.
This ticket includes:
✨ Entry to the Easter Disco
✨ Music, dancing & disco lights
✨ Easter Egg Hunt helping sibling
Please note:
This discounted ticket does not include the chocolate egg or Easter snack box.
A great option for siblings who would just like to join the fun and take part in the disco and egg hunt! 💛
£
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