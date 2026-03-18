Combe St Nicholas School Parent Friend Association

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Combe St Nicholas School Parent Friend Association

About this event

RAFFLE TICKETS ONLY - Easter Dragon Egg Hunt

Combe St Nicholas School

Chard TA20 3NG, UK

Raffle Ticket
£1

🐣✨ Win a Delicious Easter Hamper! ✨🐣

Get into the Easter spirit with a chance to win a beautifully packed Easter hamper filled with tasty treats, chocolates, and seasonal goodies for the whole family to enjoy!

Simply purchase a raffle ticket for your chance to win — the more tickets you buy, the better your chances! It’s a fun and easy way to celebrate Easter while supporting a great cause.

Don’t miss out… the lucky winner will be drawn just in time for Easter! 🌸🐰

NOW CLOSED - General Admission
£3

Each entry will receive a goody bag on completion.

Add a donation for Combe St Nicholas School Parent Friend Association

£

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