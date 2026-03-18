RAFFLE TICKETS ONLY - Easter Dragon Egg Hunt

About this event
Chard TA20 3NG, UK
🐣✨ Win a Delicious Easter Hamper! ✨🐣
Get into the Easter spirit with a chance to win a beautifully packed Easter hamper filled with tasty treats, chocolates, and seasonal goodies for the whole family to enjoy!
Simply purchase a raffle ticket for your chance to win — the more tickets you buy, the better your chances! It’s a fun and easy way to celebrate Easter while supporting a great cause.
Don’t miss out… the lucky winner will be drawn just in time for Easter! 🌸🐰
Each entry will receive a goody bag on completion.
£
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