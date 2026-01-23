Easter @ Swansacre 2026

Hosted by
About this event
For any child wishing to attend ASN Hour where numbers are capped to keep the session quieter and calmer.
One free adult ticket with every child ticket.
One free adult ticket with every child ticket, additional adults are charged.
For children attending the morning session at 11am
One free adult ticket with every child ticket.
Only one free adult ticket with every child ticket, additional adults are charged for.
For children under the age of 2 to attend.
For children attending the morning session at 11am
One free adult ticket with every child ticket.
Only one free adult ticket with every child ticket, additional adults are charged for.
For children under the age of 2 to attend.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!