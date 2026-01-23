Hosted by

Swansacre Playgroup

Easter @ Swansacre 2026

21-23 Swansacre

Kinross KY13 8TE, UK

ASN Hour (9:30am) Child Ticket
£3

For any child wishing to attend ASN Hour where numbers are capped to keep the session quieter and calmer.

ASN Hour (9:30am) Supervising Adult
Free

One free adult ticket with every child ticket.

ASN Hour (9:30am) Additional Adult
£2

One free adult ticket with every child ticket, additional adults are charged.

Morning (11am) Child Ticket
£5

For children attending the morning session at 11am

Morning (11am) Supervising Adult
Free

One free adult ticket with every child ticket.

Morning (11am) Additional Adult
£2

Only one free adult ticket with every child ticket, additional adults are charged for.

Morning (11am) Under 2s
Pay what you can

For children under the age of 2 to attend.

Afternoon (1:30pm) Child Ticket
£5

For children attending the morning session at 11am

Afternoon (1:30pm) Supervising Adult
Free

One free adult ticket with every child ticket.

Afternoon (1:30pm) Additional Adult
£2

Only one free adult ticket with every child ticket, additional adults are charged for.

Afternoon (1:30pm) Under 2s
Pay what you can

For children under the age of 2 to attend.

