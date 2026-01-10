Hosted by

Edgbaston Golf Club - Captains' Charities 2025

Edgbaston Golf Club - 4 Ball Silent Auction for the Captains' Charities

25 Church Rd, Birmingham B15 3TB, UK

Shirley Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
Shirley Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£100

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - A voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £75 per person.

Olton Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
Olton Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£100

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £90 per person.

Ross-on-Wye Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
Ross-on-Wye Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£90

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £70 per person.

Fulford Heath Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
Fulford Heath Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£75

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £60 per person.

South Staffordshire Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
South Staffordshire Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£120

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £100 per person.

Walsall Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
Walsall Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£50

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £35 per person.

Brocton Hall Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher item
Brocton Hall Golf Club 4 Ball Voucher
£100

Starting bid

Cash Only Bids Please - voucher for 4 players to play within the next 12 months. Normally £70 per person.

