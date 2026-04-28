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About this event
£
Ticket provides access to our Eid celebration, to include treasure hunt and arts and crafts. Adults do not need a ticket.
Get in the spirit with a henna design on your hand from our talented parents (entrance must also be purchased).
Have your photo taken and printed there and then to take away (entrance must also be purchased).
Get creative and decorate a cookie (entrance must also be purchased).
Who doesn't love pink clouds to eat - also known as 1 stick of candy floss (entrance must also be purchased).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!