Friends of Colegrave
Friends of Colegrave has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Friends of Colegrave

Hosted by

Friends of Colegrave

About this event

Sales closed

Eid Celebration

School House

Henniker Rd, London E15 1JY, UK

Add a donation for Friends of Colegrave

£

Child entrance and activities
Pay what you can

Ticket provides access to our Eid celebration, to include treasure hunt and arts and crafts. Adults do not need a ticket.

Henna art add-on
£1.50

Get in the spirit with a henna design on your hand from our talented parents (entrance must also be purchased).

Photobooth add-on
£2

Have your photo taken and printed there and then to take away (entrance must also be purchased).

Decorate a cookie add-on
£1.50

Get creative and decorate a cookie (entrance must also be purchased).

Candy floss add-on
£1.50

Who doesn't love pink clouds to eat - also known as 1 stick of candy floss (entrance must also be purchased).


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!