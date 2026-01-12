Elm Grove PSA's Online Prize Auction

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Starting bid
Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Highdown includes sandwiches, cakes and home made scones with clotted cream served with a pot of tea or coffee. Please book 24 hours in advance for Afternoon Tea.
kindly donated by The Highdown
Afternoon Tea - The Highdown, Goring-by-Sea
Voucher valid until 1st December 2026
Starting bid
Family General Admission incl Car Parking (2 Adults & Children) to The Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead All England Showjumping Ground, Sussex on Thursday 23rd July 2026
"The Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead is one of the pinnacles of the summer season. Thousands of equestrian fans are expected to flock here to the All England Jumping Course to watch international highlights such as the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain, the JCL Insurance Brokers Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Al Shira'aa King George V Gold Cup. "
Kindly donated by the Hickstead Team
Starting bid
"Congratulations! This voucher entitles you to one box of 4 doughnuts at Goring Road Farmer's Market!
Our doughnuts are made fresh to order from our signature twice-proved dough, then carefully hand-decorated for that perfect finish."
Kindly donated by Cat Burglar Dough Co
Starting bid
Set of 2 M&S Ladies fluffy socks & a Christmas candle
Bundle worth £20!
Kindly donated by M&S Worthing
Starting bid
Family Day Ticket (2 Adults and up to 3 Children) to Borde Hill Gardens, Haywards Heath.
"A Great English Garden of rare plants and stunning landscapes make Borde Hill the perfect day out for horticultural enthusiasts, country lovers and families. Tranquil outdoor ' rooms' include the Azalea Ring and Rhododendron gardens, fragrant Rose Garden and scenic Italian Garden, plus subtropical dells and ruins. Woodland walks, adventure playground and events throughout the season. See website for details."
Kindly donated by the Borde Hill Team
Starting bid
Bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco
Starting bid
"Crisp and zesty Southern French white with tropical aromas and a soft finish. Refreshing and thirst-quenching, this is a crisp, utterly delicious and very moreish white with an almost Sauvignon Blanc-style intensity."
Kindly donated by Jacob Steel
Starting bid
Starting bid
A delightful hamper of festive treats, snacks and teas
Kindly donated by The Worthing Clinic
Food items best before Aug 2026
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Slipped Discs Steyning
Expiry - 1st Dec 2026
Starting bid
Brand New Set of Stem Innovation earpods
Kindly donated by STEM club
Starting bid
£20 voucher for South Downs Cellars, Hurstpierpoint
South Downs Cellars have an enormous range of Sussex wines and beyond, an online shop, tastings and events
Kindly donated by the South Downs Cellars Team
Starting bid
One Month Voucher to Teach Me Kung Fu Schools.
This voucher can be used for adults of children over 4 years old.
Starting bid
2 coffees and pastries of your choice at The Moon By Sea on Goring Road.
Kindly Donated by the Moon by Sea team
Starting bid
Specialising in quality handmade pies, Turner’s Pies is a family-run scratch baker located in West Sussex.
Their award-winning products are hand-crafted daily from family recipes dating back over 90 years.
Kindly donated by Turner Pies, Broadwater
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