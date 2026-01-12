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Elm Grove PSA

About this event

Sales closed

Elm Grove PSA's Online Prize Auction

Pick-up location

33 Elm Grove, Worthing BN11 5LQ, UK

Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Highdown item
Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Highdown
£1

Starting bid

Afternoon Tea for 2 at The Highdown includes sandwiches, cakes and home made scones with clotted cream served with a pot of tea or coffee. Please book 24 hours in advance for Afternoon Tea.


kindly donated by The Highdown

Afternoon Tea - The Highdown, Goring-by-Sea


Voucher valid until 1st December 2026

Gingerbread Ceramic Mug by Karine River Handmade Ceramics item
Gingerbread Ceramic Mug by Karine River Handmade Ceramics
£1

Starting bid

Handmade Gingerbread Ceramic Mug


Kindly donated by Karine River Handmade Ceramics

Instagram | Facebook

Family Tickets - Royal International Horse Show item
Family Tickets - Royal International Horse Show
£1

Starting bid

Family General Admission incl Car Parking (2 Adults & Children) to The Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead All England Showjumping Ground, Sussex on Thursday 23rd July 2026


"The Agria Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead is one of the pinnacles of the summer season. Thousands of equestrian fans are expected to flock here to the All England Jumping Course to watch international highlights such as the Agria Nations Cup of Great Britain, the JCL Insurance Brokers Queen Elizabeth II Cup and the Al Shira'aa King George V Gold Cup. "



Kindly donated by the Hickstead Team

www.hickstead.co.uk

Box of 4 Cat Burglar Dough Co Vegan Doughnuts item
Box of 4 Cat Burglar Dough Co Vegan Doughnuts
£1

Starting bid

"Congratulations! This voucher entitles you to one box of 4 doughnuts at Goring Road Farmer's Market!


Our doughnuts are made fresh to order from our signature twice-proved dough, then carefully hand-decorated for that perfect finish."


Kindly donated by Cat Burglar Dough Co

Vegan friendly doughnuts delivered! – Cat Burglar Dough Co

Ladies Fluffy Socks & Scented Candle Bundle donated by M&S item
Ladies Fluffy Socks & Scented Candle Bundle donated by M&S
£1

Starting bid

Set of 2 M&S Ladies fluffy socks & a Christmas candle


Bundle worth £20!


Kindly donated by M&S Worthing


Family Day Ticket to Borde Hill Gardens item
Family Day Ticket to Borde Hill Gardens
£1

Starting bid

Family Day Ticket (2 Adults and up to 3 Children) to Borde Hill Gardens, Haywards Heath.


"A Great English Garden of rare plants and stunning landscapes make Borde Hill the perfect day out for horticultural enthusiasts, country lovers and families. Tranquil outdoor ' rooms' include the Azalea Ring and Rhododendron gardens, fragrant Rose Garden and scenic Italian Garden, plus subtropical dells and ruins. Woodland walks, adventure playground and events throughout the season. See website for details."


Kindly donated by the Borde Hill Team


Home - Borde Hill


Bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco item
Bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco
£1

Starting bid

Bottle of Conte Priuli Prosecco

Bottle of White Wine donated by Jacob Steel item
Bottle of White Wine donated by Jacob Steel
£1

Starting bid

"Crisp and zesty Southern French white with tropical aromas and a soft finish. Refreshing and thirst-quenching, this is a crisp, utterly delicious and very moreish white with an almost Sauvignon Blanc-style intensity."


Kindly donated by Jacob Steel

Award winning estate agents in West Sussex | Jacobs Steel

Wolverine Moneybox from Retro By Ronnie item
Wolverine Moneybox from Retro By Ronnie
£1

Starting bid

Wolverine Moneybox


Kindly donated by Retro By Ronnie

Retro By Ronnie

70cl bottle of vodka item
70cl bottle of vodka
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by West Worthing Social Club

[email protected]

Christmas Food and Treats Hamper item
Christmas Food and Treats Hamper
£1

Starting bid

A delightful hamper of festive treats, snacks and teas


Kindly donated by The Worthing Clinic

The Worthing Clinic


Food items best before Aug 2026

£10 Record Voucher item
£10 Record Voucher
£1

Starting bid

Kindly donated by Slipped Discs Steyning


Expiry - 1st Dec 2026

Brand New Set of Stem Innovation earpods from STEM club item
Brand New Set of Stem Innovation earpods from STEM club
£1

Starting bid

Brand New Set of Stem Innovation earpods


Kindly donated by STEM club

£20 Southdowns Cellars Voucher item
£20 Southdowns Cellars Voucher
£1

Starting bid

£20 voucher for South Downs Cellars, Hurstpierpoint


South Downs Cellars have an enormous range of Sussex wines and beyond, an online shop, tastings and events


Kindly donated by the South Downs Cellars Team

 https://www.southdownscellars.co.uk

1 Month of Kung Fu Vouchers item
1 Month of Kung Fu Vouchers
£1

Starting bid

One Month Voucher to Teach Me Kung Fu Schools.


This voucher can be used for adults of children over 4 years old.


About us – Teach Me Kung Fu Schools

2 x coffees & pastries at The Moon By Sea item
2 x coffees & pastries at The Moon By Sea
£1

Starting bid

2 coffees and pastries of your choice at The Moon By Sea on Goring Road.


Kindly Donated by the Moon by Sea team

https://www.instagram.com/themoonbysea

£10 Turner Pies Voucher item
£10 Turner Pies Voucher
£1

Starting bid

Specialising in quality handmade pies, Turner’s Pies is a family-run scratch baker located in West Sussex.

Their award-winning products are hand-crafted daily from family recipes dating back over 90 years.


Kindly donated by Turner Pies, Broadwater

Turner's Pies | Home

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!