Emerge Worldwide's Membership Programme

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
· Receive quarterly impact updates
· Enjoy access to exclusive webinars and talks
· Get a digital "Freedom Partner" badge
Renews monthly
· Access an awareness resource pack
· Benefit from one free annual training session for leaders or volunteers
· Access to EW advice and consultancy services
· Gain recognition on the Emerge Worldwide website
Renews monthly
· Benefit from quarterly free training sessions
· Access to EW advice and consultancy services
· Receive student and teacher resources
· Earn a certificate of partnership and website recognition
Renews monthly
· Participate in an annual staff workshop
· Access to EW advice and consultancy services
· Feature your logo on campaigns and events
· Receive invitations to the Freedom Awards & networking reception
· Be recognized in our annual impact report
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!