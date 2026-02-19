Emerge Worldwide

Offered by

Emerge Worldwide

About the memberships

Emerge Worldwide's Membership Programme

Freedom Partner Membership (Individual)
£10

Renews monthly

·       Receive quarterly impact updates

·       Enjoy access to exclusive webinars and talks

·       Get a digital "Freedom Partner" badge

Community Partner Membership (Churches/Groups)
£50

Renews monthly

·       Access an awareness resource pack

·       Benefit from one free annual training session for leaders or volunteers

· Access to EW advice and consultancy services

·       Gain recognition on the Emerge Worldwide website

Education Partner membership (School/College/Universitiy))
£100

Renews monthly

·  Benefit from quarterly free training sessions

· Access to EW advice and consultancy services

·       Receive student and teacher resources

·       Earn a certificate of partnership and website recognition

Corporate Partner Membership (Businesses)
£250

Renews monthly

·       Participate in an annual staff workshop

· Access to EW advice and consultancy services

·       Feature your logo on campaigns and events

·       Receive invitations to the Freedom Awards & networking reception

· Be recognized in our annual impact report

Add a donation for Emerge Worldwide

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