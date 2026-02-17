Offered by

HELPING LITTLE ANGELS

About this shop

EMPOWERING MEN AND WOMEN

Food Cart item
Food Cart
£50

Please donate towards an food cart which will enable needy men and women to earn money and become self sufficient for themselves and their families

0
Sewing machine item
Sewing machine
£30

Please donate towards an sewing machine which will enable needy men and women to earn money and become self sufficient for themselves and their families

0
Auto Rickshaw item
Auto Rickshaw
£1,160

Please donate towards an auto rickshaw which will enable needy men and women to earn money and become self sufficient for themselves and their families

0
Add a donation for HELPING LITTLE ANGELS

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!