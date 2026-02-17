EMPOWERING MEN AND WOMEN

About this shop
Please donate towards an food cart which will enable needy men and women to earn money and become self sufficient for themselves and their families
Please donate towards an sewing machine which will enable needy men and women to earn money and become self sufficient for themselves and their families
Please donate towards an auto rickshaw which will enable needy men and women to earn money and become self sufficient for themselves and their families
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!