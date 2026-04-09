The Cavalier Centre

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The Cavalier Centre

About this event

Equidance Demonstration Evening

Bradley Farm

Much Wenlock TF13 6PE, UK

Event Admission Only
£25

Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre.

Event Admission plus 10 raffle tickets
£30

Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre, including 10 x raffle tickets (usually £5 for 5).

Event Admission, Raffle Tickets, Grazing Box (Standard)
£45

Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring artisan/truckle cheeses with chutney and crackers, cured meats, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.

Event Admission, Raffle Tickets, Grazing Box (Vegetarian)
£45

Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring artisan/truckle cheeses with chutney and crackers, veggie selection, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.

Event Admission, Raffle Tickets, Grazing Box (Vegan)
£45

Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring vegan cheeses with chutney and crackers, vegan selection, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.

Event Admission, Raffle Tickets, Grazing Box (Gluten Free)
£45

Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring artisan/truckle cheeses with chutney and GF crackers, cured meats, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.

Add a donation for The Cavalier Centre

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