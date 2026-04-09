Equidance Demonstration Evening

About this event
Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre.
Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre, including 10 x raffle tickets (usually £5 for 5).
Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring artisan/truckle cheeses with chutney and crackers, cured meats, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.
Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring artisan/truckle cheeses with chutney and crackers, veggie selection, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.
Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring vegan cheeses with chutney and crackers, vegan selection, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.
Come and join us for an evening with Equidance at The Cavalier Centre. This ticket will include a delicious grazing box featuring artisan/truckle cheeses with chutney and GF crackers, cured meats, olives, pickles & antipasti's, fresh fruit, nuts and a bottle of water. Plus 10 raffle tickets included.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!