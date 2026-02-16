Equine Sponsorship

About this event
My name is Sol, I’m a gentle giant who loves to be brushed and groomed. I am also a big fan of catch as well as the odd carrot or two, I love giving hugs and cuddles.
Breed: Friesian
Height: 16.1hh
Colour: Black
Origin: Netherlands
My name is Layla, I’m calm, kind and love spending time with children. When I was born I was a dark grey colour with lots of spots, now I am much lighter but if you look closely some of them can still be seen.
Breed: Welsh Pony
Height: 13hh
Colour: Grey
Origin: Wales
My name is Ebony, I’m very calm and well behaved especially when being brushed. I love exercise, particularly jumping.
Breed: Welsh Cob
Height: 14.3hh
Colour: Black
Origin: Wales
My name is Ciar, I’m calm and patient but sometimes I like to run fast and jump. I prefer to have a friend with me as sometimes I get a little lonely on my own, my best friend is Sol.
Breed: Eriskay Pony
Height: 13hh
Colour: Grey
Origin: Scotland
My name is Feorag, I’m patient and calm with nice manners. I am inquisitive and love to join in with the bigger ponies, my younger brother Peisko also lives here with me.
Breed: Shetland Pony
Height: 8.2h
Colour: Palomino
Origin: Scotland
My name is Peiskeo, I’m patient, calm and kind. I love being fussed, groomed and going for walks, my older brother Feorag also lives here with me.
Breed: Shetland Pony
Height: 9hh
Colour: Palomino
Origin: Scotland
Treat the horses/ponies to a gift of apples, carrots and hay, they’ll absolutely love you for it.
£
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