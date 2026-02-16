Circles Network

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Circles Network

About this event

Equine Sponsorship

Sol item
Sol item
Sol item
Sol
£25

My name is Sol, I’m a gentle giant who loves to be brushed and groomed. I am also a big fan of catch as well as the odd carrot or two, I love giving hugs and cuddles.

Description

Breed: Friesian
Height: 16.1hh
Colour: Black
Origin: Netherlands

Layla item
Layla item
Layla item
Layla
£25

My name is Layla, I’m calm, kind and love spending time with children. When I was born I was a dark grey colour with lots of spots, now I am much lighter but if you look closely some of them can still be seen.

Description

Breed: Welsh Pony
Height: 13hh
Colour: Grey
Origin: Wales

Ebony item
Ebony item
Ebony item
Ebony
£25

My name is Ebony, I’m very calm and well behaved especially when being brushed. I love exercise, particularly jumping.

Description

Breed: Welsh Cob
Height: 14.3hh
Colour: Black
Origin: Wales

Ciar item
Ciar item
Ciar item
Ciar
£25

My name is Ciar, I’m calm and patient but sometimes I like to run fast and jump. I prefer to have a friend with me as sometimes I get a little lonely on my own, my best friend is Sol.

Description

Breed: Eriskay Pony
Height: 13hh
Colour: Grey
Origin: Scotland

Feorag item
Feorag item
Feorag item
Feorag
£25

My name is Feorag, I’m patient and calm with nice manners. I am inquisitive and love to join in with the bigger ponies, my younger brother Peisko also lives here with me.

Description

Breed: Shetland Pony
Height: 8.2h
Colour: Palomino
Origin: Scotland

Peiskeo item
Peiskeo item
Peiskeo item
Peiskeo
£25

My name is Peiskeo, I’m patient, calm and kind. I love being fussed, groomed and going for walks, my older brother Feorag also lives here with me.

Description

Breed: Shetland Pony
Height: 9hh
Colour: Palomino
Origin: Scotland

A Gift item
A Gift item
A Gift item
A Gift
£5

Treat the horses/ponies to a gift of apples, carrots and hay, they’ll absolutely love you for it.

Add a donation for Circles Network

£

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