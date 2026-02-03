Online Store - TEST

About this shop
This heritage t-shirt is a tribute to our roots, a celebration of the Aunties who started the Luncheon Club in 1985, the heritage of our East London home, and the steaming bowls that connect us.
By purchasing this t-shirt, you aren’t just buying merchandise — you’re pulling up a chair for someone at our Luncheon Club. Help us to keep connection, conversation and the community of our Luncheon Club and support us by wearing a piece of our history.
Size:
Small
Material:
100% Cotton
Size:
Medium
Material:
100% Cotton
Size:
Large
Material:
100% Cotton
Size:
Extra-Large
Material:
100% Cotton
Select this if you would like us to ship your order to an address (only available within the UK)
Select this if you would like to collect your order in-person from the ESEA Community Centre (see below).
Address:
12-14 Englefield Road, London N1 4LS
Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday: 9:30AM - 5:00PM
