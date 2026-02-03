Online Store - TEST

This heritage t-shirt is a tribute to our roots, a celebration of the Aunties who started the Luncheon Club in 1985, the heritage of our East London home, and the steaming bowls that connect us.





By purchasing this t-shirt, you aren’t just buying merchandise — you’re pulling up a chair for someone at our Luncheon Club. Help us to keep connection, conversation and the community of our Luncheon Club and support us by wearing a piece of our history.





Size:

Small





Material:

100% Cotton