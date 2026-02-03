Online Store - TEST

East and Southeast Asian Community Centre

East and Southeast Asian Community Centre

Luncheon Club T-shirt (Small)
£25

This heritage t-shirt is a tribute to our roots, a celebration of the Aunties who started the Luncheon Club in 1985, the heritage of our East London home, and the steaming bowls that connect us.


By purchasing this t-shirt, you aren’t just buying merchandise — you’re pulling up a chair for someone at our Luncheon Club. Help us to keep connection, conversation and the community of our Luncheon Club and support us by wearing a piece of our history.


Size:

Small


Material:

100% Cotton

Luncheon Club T-shirt (Medium)
£25

Size:

Medium


Material:

100% Cotton

Luncheon Club T-shirt (Large)
£25

Size:

Large


Material:

100% Cotton

Luncheon Club T-shirt (Extra-Large)
£25

Size:

Extra-Large


Material:

100% Cotton

Shipping Fee (UK Only)
£5

Select this if you would like us to ship your order to an address (only available within the UK)

In-Person Collection (ESEA Community Centre)
Free

Select this if you would like to collect your order in-person from the ESEA Community Centre (see below).


Address:

12-14 Englefield Road, London N1 4LS


Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 9:30AM - 5:00PM

Add a donation for East and Southeast Asian Community Centre

£

