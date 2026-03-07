Telugu Association of Scotland

Hosted by

Telugu Association of Scotland

About this event

Exclusive Dinner with Music Director Koti – TAS Ugadi Special

1 Craigmount View

Edinburgh EH12 8HG, UK

Single – Dinner Meet & Greet with Koti
£39

Entry for one adult to the Ugadi Special Dinner Meet & Greet with legendary Telugu music director Koti.


Includes:
• Dinner
• Meet & greet interaction
• Photo opportunity with Koti
• Exclusive limited-seat gathering with the Telugu community in Scotland


Seats are limited to ensure a relaxed and memorable experience.

Couple – Dinner Meet & Greet with Koti
£75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Entry for two adults attending together for the exclusive Ugadi dinner meet & greet with Koti.


Includes:
• Dinner for two guests
• Meet & greet interaction
• Photo opportunity with Koti


Special couple pricing compared to two individual tickets.

Family (2 Adults + 1 Child)
£95
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Entry for a family of three (two adults and one child aged 5–11) to attend the Ugadi Special Dinner Meet & Greet with Koti.


Includes:
• Dinner for three guests
• Meet & greet with Koti
• Family photo opportunity


Child must be between 5–11 years old.


Children aged 12 and above require an adult ticket.

Family (2 Adults + 2 Children)
£120
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for a family of four (two adults and two children aged 5–11) for the Ugadi Special Dinner Meet & Greet with Koti.


Includes:
• Dinner for four guests
• Meet & greet interaction
• Family photo opportunity with Koti


Child age must be 5–11 years.

Children aged 12 and above require an adult ticket.

Add a donation for Telugu Association of Scotland

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