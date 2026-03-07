Exclusive Dinner with Music Director Koti – TAS Ugadi Special

About this event
Entry for one adult to the Ugadi Special Dinner Meet & Greet with legendary Telugu music director Koti.
Includes:
• Dinner
• Meet & greet interaction
• Photo opportunity with Koti
• Exclusive limited-seat gathering with the Telugu community in Scotland
Seats are limited to ensure a relaxed and memorable experience.
Entry for two adults attending together for the exclusive Ugadi dinner meet & greet with Koti.
Includes:
• Dinner for two guests
• Meet & greet interaction
• Photo opportunity with Koti
Special couple pricing compared to two individual tickets.
Entry for a family of three (two adults and one child aged 5–11) to attend the Ugadi Special Dinner Meet & Greet with Koti.
Includes:
• Dinner for three guests
• Meet & greet with Koti
• Family photo opportunity
Child must be between 5–11 years old.
Children aged 12 and above require an adult ticket.
Entry for a family of four (two adults and two children aged 5–11) for the Ugadi Special Dinner Meet & Greet with Koti.
Includes:
• Dinner for four guests
• Meet & greet interaction
• Family photo opportunity with Koti
Child age must be 5–11 years.
Children aged 12 and above require an adult ticket.
£
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