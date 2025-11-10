20th Sheffield (Ecclesall Church) Scout Group

Offered by

20th Sheffield (Ecclesall Church) Scout Group

About this shop

Exu uniform store

Polo Shirt (Small)
£15

Small grey polo shirt with EXU logos on the front and back.

Polo Shirt (Medium)
£15

Medium grey polo shirt with EXU logos on the front and back.

Polo Shirt (Large)
£15

Large grey polo shirt with EXU logos on the front and back.

Polo Shirt (Extra Large)
£15

Extra large grey polo shirt with EXU logos on the front and back.

EXU Hoodie (Small)
£25

Small claret hoodie with EXU logos on the front and back.

EXU Hoodie (Medium)
£25

Medium claret hoodie with EXU logos on the front and back.

EXU Hoodie (Large)
£25

Large claret hoodie with EXU logos on the front and back.

EXU Hoodie (Extra Large)
£25

Extra large claret hoodie with EXU logos on the front and back.

Necker
£5

EXU necker

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!