🌿✨ Fairy Garden Workshop ✨🌿 Join us for a magical morning of creativity as we work together to build a beautiful community fairy garden at TRPCG! In this fun, hands-on workshop, you'll design and decorate your very own fairy house using a variety of enchanting materials. Take your creation home to add a touch of magic to your garden, or donate it to become part of our growing community fairy garden for everyone to enjoy. This workshop is perfect for children, families, and adults who love crafts, nature, and a little bit of fairy magic. No experience is needed—just bring your imagination! 🧚 What’s Included: Your own fairy house to decorate Access to waterproof markers, decorations, and crafting materials and aprons Guidance and inspiration from our team The opportunity to contribute to our community fairy garden 📅 Date: Sunday 14th June 2026 ⏰ Time: 11:00am – 12:00 noon 📍 Location: TRPCG, PE9 2EU 💷 Cost: £10 per person 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Suitable for all ages Spaces are limited, so be sure to book your place and help us create something truly magical together! 🌸🏡✨





All funds support our non profit community group support our community