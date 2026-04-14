Family Bingo

About this event
Includes entry to all of the bingo games on the night. No food is included in this ticket type.
Includes entry to all of the bingo games on the night as well as a jumbo sausages and regular chips from Woodloes Fish Saloon
Includes entry to all bingo games on the night as well as cheese and onion pasty with regular chips from Woodloes Fish Saloon.
Includes entry to all bingo games on the night as well as large portion of chips from Woodloes Fish Saloon.
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