Friends of Woodloes Infant School

Hosted by

Friends of Woodloes Infant School

About this event

Family Bingo

Deansway

Warwick CV34 5DF, UK

General Admission
£5

Includes entry to all of the bingo games on the night. No food is included in this ticket type.

General admission with sausage and chips
£11

Includes entry to all of the bingo games on the night as well as a jumbo sausages and regular chips from Woodloes Fish Saloon

General admission with cheese and onion pasty and chips
£12.30

Includes entry to all bingo games on the night as well as cheese and onion pasty with regular chips from Woodloes Fish Saloon.

General admission with large chips
£9.80

Includes entry to all bingo games on the night as well as large portion of chips from Woodloes Fish Saloon.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!