Family Disco

Hosted by
About this event
£
18+.
You must purchase at least 1 adult ticket - ALL children must have an adult accompany them.
Under 18
Must purchase with at least 1 adult ticket - ALL children must have an adult accompany them.
If you are wanting to purchase additional child tickets for an existing booking please call 01274 512800 and speak to Helen or Becki.
Ticket for child under 2
Must purchase with at least 1 adult ticket - ALL children must have an adult accompany them.
If you are wanting to purchase additional child tickets for an existing booking please call 01274 512800 and speak to Helen or Becki.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!