Andover Trees United

Offered by

Andover Trees United

About the memberships

Family Membership

Family Membership
£8

Renews monthly

Our Family Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badges x 4

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off workshops and skills sessions

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)


A Family Membership is based on up to four people from the same family and must include at least one young person aged 4 to 16 years old (no charge for under 4s accompanying family to social events)

Family Annual Membership
£96

Valid until June 3, 2027

12 month Family Membership


If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.

Add a donation for Andover Trees United

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!