About the memberships
Renews monthly
Our Family Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & membership card
🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras
🌳 ATU pin badges x 4
🌳 Monthly newsletter
🌳 25% off workshops and skills sessions
🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)
A Family Membership is based on up to four people from the same family and must include at least one young person aged 4 to 16 years old (no charge for under 4s accompanying family to social events)
Valid until June 3, 2027
12 month Family Membership
If you’re able to contribute a little extra, we’d be truly grateful for any additional donation.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!