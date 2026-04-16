Family Quiz Night - Beaver Road PTA Fundraiser

About this event
Entry for one person. Quiz, laughs, prizes…and your first drink included. Join us for a brilliant night of fun, community, and fundraising. Limited tables available - this event is expected to sell out!|
You can:
Perfect if you don’t yet have a full team or want to secure your place now.
Entry for one team (max 6 people). Quiz, laughs, prizes…and your first drink included. Join us for a brilliant night of fun, community, and fundraising. Limited tables available - this event is expected to sell out!
Entry for one team (max 8 people). Quiz, laughs, prizes…and your first drink included. Join us for a brilliant night of fun, community, and fundraising. Limited tables available - this event is expected to sell out!
£
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