Beaver Road School PTA

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Beaver Road School PTA

About this event

Family Quiz Night - Beaver Road PTA Fundraiser

832 Wilmslow Rd

Didsbury, Manchester M20 2RN, UK

Individual Entry - Includes one drink
£5

Entry for one person. Quiz, laughs, prizes…and your first drink included. Join us for a brilliant night of fun, community, and fundraising. Limited tables available - this event is expected to sell out!|

You can:

  • Join an existing team before the event
  • Or we’ll help place you into a team on the night

Perfect if you don’t yet have a full team or want to secure your place now.

Team Entry (up to 6 people). Includes one drink per person.
£20
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Entry for one team (max 6 people). Quiz, laughs, prizes…and your first drink included. Join us for a brilliant night of fun, community, and fundraising. Limited tables available - this event is expected to sell out!



Team Entry (up to 8 people). Includes one drink per person.
£30
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Entry for one team (max 8 people). Quiz, laughs, prizes…and your first drink included. Join us for a brilliant night of fun, community, and fundraising. Limited tables available - this event is expected to sell out!



Add a donation for Beaver Road School PTA

£

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