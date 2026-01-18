Family Self-Protection Workshop

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For one adult and one child (aged 10 plus.)
Any combination of adults and children (aged 10 plus) up to 3 people please ensure one adult present on the day.
9 left!
Any combination of adults and children (aged 10 plus) up to 4 people please ensure one adult present on the day.
A single ticket for each additional family member. (Add-on only)
(Additional Family Member tickets must be purchased in conjunction with a Parent & Child, Small Family, or Large Family ticket. Any standalone Additional Family Member tickets will be refunded.)
£
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