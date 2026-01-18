SOS Combatives CIC

Hosted by

SOS Combatives CIC

About this event

Family Self-Protection Workshop

457 London Rd

Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, Westcliff-on-Sea SS0 9LG, UK

Parent and Child Ticket
£50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

For one adult and one child (aged 10 plus.)

Small family ticket
£65
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Any combination of adults and children (aged 10 plus) up to 3 people please ensure one adult present on the day.

Large family ticket
£85

9 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Any combination of adults and children (aged 10 plus) up to 4 people please ensure one adult present on the day.

Additional family member
£20

A single ticket for each additional family member. (Add-on only)


(Additional Family Member tickets must be purchased in conjunction with a Parent & Child, Small Family, or Large Family ticket. Any standalone Additional Family Member tickets will be refunded.)

Add a donation for SOS Combatives CIC

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