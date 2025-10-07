More Than Board Games Community Interest Company

Hosted by

More Than Board Games Community Interest Company

About this event

Tabletop Art: Fantasy Map & Dungeons Drawing, Miniature Painting & Terrain Building

48 Sandringham Drive

Houghton Regis, Dunstable LU5 5UP, UK

Fantasy Map and Dungeon Drawing
£5

10 left!

Suitable for ages 6+
Ticket price covers full access to all of our resources, 4 pre-prepared dungeon grids are provided. Map drawing is unlimited within the event time.


Tabletop Terrain Building
£5

10 left!

Suitable for ages 13+
Create 3D Dungeon terrain, perfect for tabletop gaming.
Ticket price covers 3 terrain pieces and full access to our paint and accessories collection.
Feel free to bring your own terrain and accessories.

Miniatures Painting
£5

10 left!

Suitable for ages 13+
Paint a pre-primed fantasy miniature perfect for D&D or tabletop gaming.
Ticket price covers 1 miniature and full access to our paint and accessories collection.
Feel free to bring your own miniatures and accessories.

Carer/Guardian Ticket
Free

10 left!

This ticket is to reserve a seat for a carer or guardian who will not be participating in the activities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!