✨ Step Into Style — and Spark Change! ✨

Get ready for a dazzling night of fashion, flair, and feel-good fundraising at our Ladies Fashion Show in support of the North West Oxygen Centre.





We’re rolling out the runway with a stunning showcase of preloved and new fashion finds for every shape and style — and yes, you’ll have the chance to shop and take home one-of-a-kind pieces that’ll elevate your wardrobe and your spirit!





Sip on bubbles at our sparkling drinks reception, savour delicious light bites, and enjoy an evening bursting with raffles, auctions, and fabulous surprises. It’s more than a fashion show — it’s a celebration of community, creativity, and compassion.





💃 Come for the clothes. Stay for the cause. Leave with something unforgettable. 💖

Let’s make a difference — one outfit at a time.