Fathers Day Gift Room

Purchase your Father's Day Gifts.





🎟️ One ticket = One gift

There is no limit to the number of tickets you can purchase. If your child would like to buy gifts for multiple people, please purchase multiple tickets.





⚠️ Important: We will not be taking cash on the day. All tickets must be purchased in advance before sales close on Friday 12th at 10:00am.





📝 Please make sure your child knows who they are buying for. If helpful, you can send them in with a slip of paper listing the recipients' names for a volunteer to assist them.





🎁 The Gift Room will run over three days in the AFTER SCHOOL CLUB CABIN.

While it is your child's responsibility to remember to visit and choose their gift, PTA volunteers will do their best to ensure that all children have attended by the end of the event.





❌ Please note that tickets and gifts are non-refundable, unless an item is found to be faulty when purchased.





❓ Any questions? Please email the PTA at [email protected]





Thank you for supporting the PTA and helping make Father's Day extra special!