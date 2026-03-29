Fathers Figure BBQ Sports Day

About this event
🎉 Get Ready for a Fun-Filled Day! 🎉
We’re so excited to welcome you to a day packed with inflatables, games, music, and loads of smiles!
👨👩👧 Grown-ups, you’re in charge!
Children must be supervised by a parent or responsible adult at all times especially on the bouncy castle and during activities. Safety first so everyone can enjoy the fun!
⚠️ A quick heads-up:
By purchasing a ticket and attending, you agree that the PTFA and event team cannot take responsibility for any accidents, injuries, or loss during the event.
🎟️ Tickets:
🎈 What’s included?
All inflatables, entertainment, snow activities, bubble fun, games, and music non-stop excitement!
🍔 Extras available to buy:
Delicious food, refreshing drinks, and face painting.
✨ Come along, have fun, and make some amazing memories we can’t wait to see you there!
This ticket grants access to the sports activities, music, spoken word, and music session with your child/father figure, plus participation in the gift presentation.
Included:
Not included:
🎉 Get Ready for a Fun-Filled Day! 🎉
We’re so excited to welcome you to a day packed with inflatables, games, music, and loads of smiles!
👨👩👧 Grown-ups, you’re in charge!
Children must be supervised by a parent or responsible adult at all times especially on the bouncy castle and during activities. Safety first so everyone can enjoy the fun!
⚠️ A quick heads-up:
By purchasing a ticket and attending, you agree that the PTFA and event team cannot take responsibility for any accidents, injuries, or loss during the event.
🎟️ Tickets:
🎈 What’s included?
All inflatables, entertainment, snow activities, bubble fun, games, and music non-stop excitement!
🍔 Extras available to buy:
Delicious food, refreshing drinks, and face painting.
✨ Come along, have fun, and make some amazing memories we can’t wait to see you there!
This ticket grants access to the sports activities, music, spoken word Inflatables, Snow & Bubble show
Included:
Not included:
This ticket is for all dads, father figures, and positive male role models attending the PTFA Father Figure BBQ & Sports Day. We’re celebrating you, so your entry is completely FREE! 🎉
Please select this ticket to help us keep track of attendance numbers for the event.
We can’t wait to welcome you for a fantastic day of fun, food, and family time!
£
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