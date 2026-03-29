Fathers Figure BBQ Sports Day

🎉 Get Ready for a Fun-Filled Day! 🎉

We’re so excited to welcome you to a day packed with inflatables, games, music, and loads of smiles!





👨‍👩‍👧 Grown-ups, you’re in charge!

Children must be supervised by a parent or responsible adult at all times especially on the bouncy castle and during activities. Safety first so everyone can enjoy the fun!





⚠️ A quick heads-up:

By purchasing a ticket and attending, you agree that the PTFA and event team cannot take responsibility for any accidents, injuries, or loss during the event.





🎟️ Tickets:

Adults: £2

Children: £5

💙 Fathers & father figures: FREE entry!

🎈 What’s included?

All inflatables, entertainment, snow activities, bubble fun, games, and music non-stop excitement!





🍔 Extras available to buy:

Delicious food, refreshing drinks, and face painting.

✨ Come along, have fun, and make some amazing memories we can’t wait to see you there!





This ticket grants access to the sports activities, music, spoken word, and music session with your child/father figure, plus participation in the gift presentation.

Included:

Participation in all sports activities dance with your child

Spoken word, music, and Games activities

Community Family atmosphere

Not included: