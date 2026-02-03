GIRLS+ ROCK SHEFFIELD

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GIRLS+ ROCK SHEFFIELD

About this event

Feminist Embroidery Workshop

Rutland Arms

86 Brown St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS, UK

General Admission
£15

This is our standard priced ticket. It includes all materials.

Extra giving
£20

Give a little extra to help us raise funds to provide free and reduced priced places for disadvantaged girls and gender minority youth. Includes all materials.

Low income
£12

For those on low/no income. Although this is a fundraiser - we still want to make our spaces as accessible and welcoming as possible. Includes all materials.

Add a donation for GIRLS+ ROCK SHEFFIELD

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