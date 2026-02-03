Feminist Embroidery Workshop

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About this event
86 Brown St, Sheffield City Centre, Sheffield S1 2BS, UK
This is our standard priced ticket. It includes all materials.
Give a little extra to help us raise funds to provide free and reduced priced places for disadvantaged girls and gender minority youth. Includes all materials.
For those on low/no income. Although this is a fundraiser - we still want to make our spaces as accessible and welcoming as possible. Includes all materials.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!