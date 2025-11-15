Festive Wreath-making workshop in association with Flora and Bee

Hosted by
East Twickenham, Twickenham TW1 2AR, UK
Come and join us for a wonderful afternoon of wreath making, fun, and community. The wonderful Sarah from Flora and Bee is donating her time, and will teach you how to make your own festive wreath, which you can decorate how you want. There will be lots of decorations to choose from, so you will end up leaving with a unique and beautiful homemade wreath that you’ll be proud of! 50 % of each fee is donated to our charity. There will be freshly baked cakes and refreshments too - all of which are included in your fee.
Come and join us for a wonderful afternoon of wreath making, fun, and community. Your wreath making kit will be posted you in advance of the session and you can eight join us on a live video call or we can send you a video of the wonderful Sarah from Flora and Bee (who Is donating her time) showing you how to make your own professional festive wreath. If you tell us your colour-scheme we send decorations to suit. You will end up with a unique and beautiful homemade wreath that you’ll be proud of! 50 % of each fee is donated to our charity.
