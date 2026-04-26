Ffrindau Awel Taf

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Ffrindau Awel Taf

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Ffrindiau Awel Taf's Shop

❤️ Coch (Red) – Branwen item
❤️ Coch (Red) – Branwen item
❤️ Coch (Red) – Branwen
£10

Sports Day T-shirt 👕

Perfect for showing your house colours on Sports Day. Available in red, yellow, green and blue.


This is not a personalized item - the house name is on the back of the shirts only.


Please note sizing comes up small. We recommend ordering 2 sizes up to allow room to grow. They may feel slightly big at first but will last longer across the school year.

A simple and comfortable option for children to wear with pride on the day 🌟

Thank you for supporting Ffrindiau Awel Taf 💛

💚 Gwyrdd (Green) – Blodeuwedd item
💚 Gwyrdd (Green) – Blodeuwedd item
💚 Gwyrdd (Green) – Blodeuwedd
£10

Sports Day T-shirt 👕

Perfect for showing your house colours on Sports Day. Available in red, yellow, green and blue.


This is not a personalized item - the house name is on the back of the shirts only.


Please note sizing comes up small. We recommend ordering 2 sizes up to allow room to grow. They may feel slightly big at first but will last longer across the school year.

A simple and comfortable option for children to wear with pride on the day 🌟

Thank you for supporting Ffrindiau Awel Taf 💛

💙 Glas (Blue) – Manawydan item
💙 Glas (Blue) – Manawydan item
💙 Glas (Blue) – Manawydan
£10

Sports Day T-shirt 👕
Perfect for showing your house colours on Sports Day. Available in red, yellow, green and blue.


This is not a personalized item - the house name is on the back of the shirts only.


Please note sizing comes up small. We recommend ordering 2 sizes up to allow room to grow. They may feel slightly big at first but will last longer across the school year.
A simple and comfortable option for children to wear with pride on the day 🌟
Thank you for supporting Ffrindiau Awel Taf 💛

💛 Melyn (Yellow) - Pwyll item
💛 Melyn (Yellow) - Pwyll
£10

Sports Day T-shirt 👕
Perfect for showing your house colours on Sports Day. Available in red, yellow, green and blue.


This is not a personalized item - the house name is on the back of the shirts only.


Please note sizing comes up small. We recommend ordering 2 sizes up to allow room to grow. They may feel slightly big at first but will last longer across the school year.
A simple and comfortable option for children to wear with pride on the day 🌟
Thank you for supporting Ffrindiau Awel Taf 💛

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