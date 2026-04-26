Ffrindiau Awel Taf's Shop

Sports Day T-shirt 👕

Perfect for showing your house colours on Sports Day. Available in red, yellow, green and blue.





This is not a personalized item - the house name is on the back of the shirts only.





Please note sizing comes up small. We recommend ordering 2 sizes up to allow room to grow. They may feel slightly big at first but will last longer across the school year.

A simple and comfortable option for children to wear with pride on the day 🌟

Thank you for supporting Ffrindiau Awel Taf 💛